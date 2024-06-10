KTET Hall Ticket 2024: Kerala TET Admit Card Today; How To Download & Exam Dates

KTET Hall Ticket 2024: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will officially release the KTET hall ticket 2024 for the April edition soon. According to the latest official details, the admit cards for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test will be released today, Monday, 10 June. The confirmation has been shared via a notification on the official website - ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the website after the link is activated by the officials on the scheduled date.
Concerned candidates are patiently waiting for the KTET hall ticket 2024 to be released. You must keep a close eye on the website - ktet.kerala.gov.in for the latest updates regarding the admit cards. One must verify the exam details and other information mentioned on the KTET hall ticket carefully after the link is activated. All the details are available online.
Earlier, the officials announced that the KTET admit cards would be released on 3 June. However, the release date was postponed and the link is set to be activated today. One should stay alert.
KTET 2024: Important Details
According to the latest official details, the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test, KTET 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on 22 June and 23 June, for all registered candidates. One should remember the dates carefully.
No candidate will be allowed to sit for the exam without the KTET hall ticket 2024. Make sure to download the admit cards from the official website on time. Check the details printed on it properly.
The exam is divided into two shifts, the first one is from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift is from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Candidates should note the exam timings properly.
For more details, keep a close eye on the website and check the latest announcements about the KTET exam. Any changes in the exam dates or timings will be informed via an official notification.
KTET Hall Ticket 2024: How To Download
Let's take a look at the easy steps you must follow to download the KTET hall ticket 2024 online:
Go to the official website - ktet.kerala.gov.in.
Click on the active option "KTET Hall Ticket 2024" on the homepage.
Key in the credentials and tap on submit.
The KTET admit card will open on a new page and you can check the details.
Download the hall ticket from the website.
