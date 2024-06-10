KTET Hall Ticket 2024: Kerala TET Admit Card Today; How To Download & Exam Dates

KTET Hall Ticket 2024: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will officially release the KTET hall ticket 2024 for the April edition soon. According to the latest official details, the admit cards for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test will be released today, Monday, 10 June. The confirmation has been shared via a notification on the official website - ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the website after the link is activated by the officials on the scheduled date.

Concerned candidates are patiently waiting for the KTET hall ticket 2024 to be released. You must keep a close eye on the website - ktet.kerala.gov.in for the latest updates regarding the admit cards. One must verify the exam details and other information mentioned on the KTET hall ticket carefully after the link is activated. All the details are available online.