Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Schedule Declared: Check Exam Dates & Latest Details Here

Karnataka SSLC Exam 3: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the timetable for the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2024 exam 3. Candidates who want to apply for the exam can visit the official website of KSEAB and submit the application form. One should note that the Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 schedule is declared on the official website - kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Interested candidates should check the exam dates carefully.
One should download and save a copy of the Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 schedule. Interested and eligible candidates should appear for the exam on time. All the important details by the board are announced on the official website - kseab.karnataka.gov.in so that it is easier for candidates to check them.
The last date for submitting the application form is 17 July 2024. According to the information given by the authorities, the Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 2024 will be held between 2 August and 9 August 2024.
It is worth noting that the candidates have to pay Rs 407 per subject, and for two subjects, the payment is Rs 507. For three or more subjects, the candidates have to pay Rs 682.
Candidates belonging to the scheduled caste, scheduled categories, and differently-abled students are exempted from the examination fee for the Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 2024. Others must pay the fee on time if they want to appear for the exam.
Here is the simple step-by-step process you must follow to apply for Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 online:
Browse through the official website - kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
Click on the active link that states "Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Application Form" on the homepage.
A new page will open on the screen where you must enter your details.
Upload scanned copies of the required documents and fill out the form carefully.
Pay the required application fee online and click on submit.
Download a copy of the form and save it for future reference.
