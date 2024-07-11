ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024: CA May Exam Result Today; Steps To Download

advertisement
ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to release the CA Inter and Final May 2024 results today, Thursday, 11 July. The students who appeared for the CA Inter and Final May exams can visit the website icai.nic.in to check the CA Inter and Final May 2024 results. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will also release CA Inter and Final toppers, pass percentage, result verification schedule, and more.
Keep a close eye on the official website - icai.nic.in to download the ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 on time. Check all the details mentioned on the result carefully after downloading it online. You can contact the officials in case of any queries regarding the scorecards. Candidates who appeared for the CA May examinations on the scheduled dates are waiting to check the scores.
The ICAI issued a notice on 4 July, that the CA May 2024 results will be declared on Thursday, July 11, 2024. Students are required to visit the official website icai.nic.in and enter their registration number and roll number in the login window available on the homepage.
Many students had expressed their concern that the CA May 2024 exam was postponed, but the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) maintained its stand on the original schedule.
The ICAI CA Inter and Final May 2024 results are expected to be announced by 11 a.m. The officials have not announced the exact result time yet. You must stay alert to download the CA May exam results as soon as the link is activated. All the important updates regarding the scorecards will be available on the website.
Here are the easy steps you must follow to download the ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 online:
Browse through the official website of ICAI - icai.nic.in.
Click on the option "ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024" on the homepage.
Once the login page opens, enter the correct credentials and tap on submit.
Your ICAI CA May exam result will appear on the screen.
Check the details and download the scorecard.
Save a copy for your reference.
