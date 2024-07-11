ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024: CA May Exam Result Today; Steps To Download

ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to release the CA Inter and Final May 2024 results today, Thursday, 11 July. The students who appeared for the CA Inter and Final May exams can visit the website icai.nic.in to check the CA Inter and Final May 2024 results. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will also release CA Inter and Final toppers, pass percentage, result verification schedule, and more.

Keep a close eye on the official website - icai.nic.in to download the ICAI CA Final, Inter Results 2024 on time. Check all the details mentioned on the result carefully after downloading it online. You can contact the officials in case of any queries regarding the scorecards. Candidates who appeared for the CA May examinations on the scheduled dates are waiting to check the scores.