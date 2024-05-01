NEET UG 2024 Admit Card Release Date: When Will NTA Issue the Hall Tickets?

The National Testing Agency or NTA is anticipated to release the NEET UG 2024 admit card anytime soon. Once released, students will be able to download and check the hall ticket on the official website at neet.ntaonline.in. The concerned officials have already issued the NEET UG 2024 Exam City Slip, which can be obtained from the website.
Although, NTA has not announced the exact release date and time of NEET UG 2024 Admit Card yet, it is likely that it will be out soon. Once issued, candidates can download the hall tickets by using personal login details like application number, date of birth, and security pin.
NEET UG 2024 exam is scheduled to be held on 5 May 2024 across 571 cities in India. The examination will be held in offline mode in a single shift from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. NEET UG Exam will be also conducted in 14 cities outside India.
This year, approximately 23,81,833 students have enrolled in the NEET UG 2024 examination. Out of these above 10 lakh are male students while more than 13 lakh are female candidates. NEET UG examination 2024 will be held in different languages including English, Hindi, Punjabi, Urdu, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Odia, Kannada, Assamese, Telegu, and Tamil.
NEET UG 2024 exam is conducted for students who want to pursue undergraduate medical programmes in different colleges and institutions of the country. Approximately, 645 medical, 318 dental, 914 AYUSH and 47 BGVSc and AH Colleges accept students on the basis of NEET UG scores.
NEET UG admit card is an important document for students because it mentions important details like student's name, roll number, registration number, examination city, date of birth, subjects with their respective codes, and more. Without admit card, no candidate would be allowed to enter the examination hall.
NEET UG Admit Card Release Date 2024
NEET UG 2024 admit card will be released soon. The exact date is yet to be confirmed by NTA.
NEET UG Admit Card Release Time 2024
The NEET UG 2024 admit card release time will be announced soon by the National Testing Agency.
NEET UG Admit Card 2024: Websites To Download the Hall Ticket
Once released, candidates can download and check NEET UG 2024 admit card from the following websites.
exams.nta.ac.in
neet.ntaonline.in.
Steps To Download NEET UG 2024 Hall Ticket
Candidates can download the NEET UG Admit Card 2024 by following the below steps.
Go to the official website at neet.ntaonline.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link that reads as 'NEET UG 2024 Admit Card'.
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your NEET UG 2024 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.
Download, save, and print a copy of NEET UG Hall Ticket for future reference