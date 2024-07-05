Rajasthan PTET Results 2024 Declared: How To Download Scorecards; Check Details

Rajasthan PTET Result 2024: The Vardhaman Mahavir Open University, Kota officially declared the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Entrance Test (PTET 2024) result recently for all concerned candidates. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date were patiently waiting for the Rajasthan PTET Result 2024 to be declared. Now, they can finally download the results from the official website - ptetvmou2024.com. One should check the details mentioned on the scorecard carefully and check if there are any mistakes.

The Rajasthan PTET Result 2024 has been prepared based on the objections raised by candidates against the provisional key. You can check and download the scorecards only from the official website - ptetvmou2024.com. Make sure to check the scores and the personal details carefully. You can contact the officials in case of any queries regarding the PTET results.