TS TET Result 2024 Declared: Download Telangana TET Results; Check Exam Details

TS TET Result 2024: The Telangana School Education Department has officially declared the TS TET Result 2024 today, Wednesday, 12 June, for all concerned candidates. One should note that the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test, TS TET results link is activated on the official website - schooledu.telangana.gov.in and tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates were waiting for the scores to be released. Now, they can finally download the scorecards from the official website.

The TS TET Result 2024 link is activated on the homepage of the official website - tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/. One should note that the TS TET provisional answer key was declared before the results. Candidates were allowed to submit objections against the key and the results have been prepared after considering them. You can go through the latest announcements on the official website.