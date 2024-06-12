TS TET Result 2024 Declared: Download Telangana TET Results; Check Exam Details

TS TET Result 2024: Know how to download the results from the website.
(Photo: iStock)
TS TET Result 2024: The Telangana School Education Department has officially declared the TS TET Result 2024 today, Wednesday, 12 June, for all concerned candidates. One should note that the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test, TS TET results link is activated on the official website - schooledu.telangana.gov.in and tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates were waiting for the scores to be released. Now, they can finally download the scorecards from the official website.
The TS TET Result 2024 link is activated on the homepage of the official website - tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/. One should note that the TS TET provisional answer key was declared before the results. Candidates were allowed to submit objections against the key and the results have been prepared after considering them. You can go through the latest announcements on the official website.
As per the Tamil Nadu School Education Department, a TET certificate is valid for the rest of your life, unless the rule is changed by the state government. Candidates should keep their journal number, hall ticket number, and date of birth ready before downloading the TS TET results.
The TS TET 2024 exam was conducted from 20 May to 3 June, for all registered candidates. The papers were held in two sessions, the first shift was from 9 am to 11:30 am and the second shift was from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.
To qualify for the TS TET exam 2024, candidates must score 60% and above for the General category.
For BC, the passing criteria is 50% and for SC/ ST/ Differently abled (PH), it is 40% and above. One should check their scores and personal details carefully after downloading the results online.
Here are the easy steps you should know to download the TS TET result 2024 online:
Go to either of the sites - schooledu.telangana.gov.in or tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/.
Tap on the option "TS TET Result 2024" on the homepage.
Once the page opens on your screen, enter the credentials and click on submit.
The TS TET result will open on a new page.
Check the scores and personal details properly.
Download the TET result for future use.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined