JEE Main 2023 Session 2 (April) Online Application Started – Steps To Apply

JEE Main 2023 April Session 2 Application Begins - Direct Link and Steps To Apply.
(Photo: iStock)
JEE Main 2023 Session 2 (April): The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Session 2 for the April month on jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Interested and eligible candidates must follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Examination.
The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 examination will be conducted by the concerned authorities from 6 to 12 April 2023. The last date to apply for the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam is 12 March.
An official notification released by the NTA on 15 February read, "The candidates who have applied and successfully paid the examination fee for JEE (Main) 2023 Session 1 and wish to appear for JEE (Main) 2023 Session 2, are required to log in with their previous application number and password as provided in Session 1. They may only choose the paper, medium of the examination, state code of eligibility, uploading of address proof (present and permanent), cities for session 2 and pay the examination Fees."
Online Application Start Date: 15 February 2023
Online Application End Date: 12 March 2023 up to 9 pm
Last Date of Online Application Fee: 12 March 2023 up to 11:50 pm
Dates of Examination: 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12 April 2023
To check all the important details about the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam, please click here.
New candidates who have not registered for JEE Main Session 1 Exam must follow the below steps.
Visit the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in
On the appeared home page, search and click on the direct link that reads as "Online Applications for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) – 2023 Session 2 – Registration"
Register as a new candidate and note down the login credentials
Go to the login page
Enter the login details and hit the submit option
JEE Main Session 2 registration form will show up on the screen
Enter all the important details carefully
Upload all the required documents and any of the address proofs like Aadhaar card, domicile certificate, passport, Voter ID etc
Pay the application fee
Download, save, and print the application form for future references
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)