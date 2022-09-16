CUET UG Result 2022 Declared: Download From cuet.samarth.ac.in; Latest Updates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate, CUET UG Result 2022 on the website. Candidates who were eagerly waiting for the results to be declared can finally check their scores online. The website that interested candidates should visit to check and download the CUET UG Result is cuet.samarth.ac.in. It is important to note that the results are already declared on the website so candidates should check them soon on the site.

