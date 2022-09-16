CUET UG Result 2022 Declared: Download From cuet.samarth.ac.in; Latest Updates
CUET UG Result 2022: Candidates can download the result from cuet.samarth.ac.in by logging in to their accounts.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially declared the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate, CUET UG Result 2022 on the website. Candidates who were eagerly waiting for the results to be declared can finally check their scores online. The website that interested candidates should visit to check and download the CUET UG Result is cuet.samarth.ac.in. It is important to note that the results are already declared on the website so candidates should check them soon on the site.
To check and download the CUET UG Result 2022, candidates have to log in to their registered accounts on the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in. All the latest details are available on the mentioned website so the candidates should take a look at them. The NTA updates every detail on the site so that it is easier for the students to access.
It is important to note that the CUET UG Result will be available on the official website for 90 days from the date of declaration. Candidates must download the results and save a copy of the same.
CUET UG 2022: Latest Updates
The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate, CUET UG 2022 exam was officially conducted from 15 July to 30 August, as per the dates mentioned on the schedule.
The answer keys were declared earlier so that the candidates could raise objections against them. Now, the NTA has finally declared the CUET UG Result 2022 so that the candidates can take a proper look at the final scores.
One must keep their CUET UG Admit Card handy while downloading the result from the website. They are requested to fill in the login details correctly so that they can view the result.
CUET UG Result 2022: Steps to Download
Here are the steps that everyone needs to follow to check and download the CUET UG Result 2022:
Step 1: Visit cuet.samarth.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the active link that states CUET UG 2022 Result on the homepage of the official website.
Step 3: Key in your log-in details and verify with your admit card before clicking on submit.
Step 4: The CUET UG Result will open on the device.
Step 5: Check the scores and personal details carefully.
Step 6: Download the CUET result from the website to take a closer look at the details.
Step 7: Take a printout and save it for future reference.
