CUET Registration 2023 Ends on 12 March - Steps To Apply Before Last Date

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Registration 2023 is going to close soon. Candidates must remember that the last date to register for the CUET 2023 is 12 March.

All those candidates who have not yet applied for the CUET 2023 admission test must follow the below mentioned steps to complete the registration process before the last date.

The direct link for the CUET 2023 application form will be available on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in only up to 12 March, 11:50 pm.

The CUET 2023 entrance test will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for UG (undergraduate) courses on 21 May 2023. The detailed information about the CUET 2023 schedule will be soon released by the concerned officials.