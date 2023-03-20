CUET PG 2023 Registration Starts Today: Check cuet.nta.nic.in for Full Schedule

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to begin the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) 2023 registration on Monday, 20 March 2023, for all interested candidates who are waiting to appear for the entrance exam this year. It is important to note that the CUET PG 2023 registration will take place on the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in. All interested candidates are requested to visit the official website and complete the registration steps on time. Everyone should know the latest announcements.

The CUET PG 2023 registration dates are officially declared for interested candidates. UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar made an official announcement regarding the CUET PG registration process on Monday. He shared a post on his Twitter handle stating the registration dates. Interested candidates should start applying for the CUET PG 2023 exam from Monday, on cuet.nta.nic.in.