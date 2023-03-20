CUET PG 2023 Registration Starts Today: Check cuet.nta.nic.in for Full Schedule

CUET PG 2023 registration will take place online on the official website.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to begin the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) 2023 registration on Monday, 20 March 2023, for all interested candidates who are waiting to appear for the entrance exam this year. It is important to note that the CUET PG 2023 registration will take place on the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in. All interested candidates are requested to visit the official website and complete the registration steps on time. Everyone should know the latest announcements.
The CUET PG 2023 registration dates are officially declared for interested candidates. UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar made an official announcement regarding the CUET PG registration process on Monday. He shared a post on his Twitter handle stating the registration dates. Interested candidates should start applying for the CUET PG 2023 exam from Monday, on cuet.nta.nic.in.
After registering for the CUET PG 2023 exam online, one must keep a close eye on the official website to know the latest announcements regarding the exam. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will update important details on its website for candidates to stay updated.
It is important to note that the final dates of the CUET PG exam are yet to be announced. Candidates who are registering for the exam must keep checking the website for the official schedule.
One should know the correct steps to fill up the form to avoid any mistakes in the process that can lead to problems later on.
Here is the step-by-step process that candidates should follow to apply for the CUET PG 2023 online:
Go to the official website of the entrance exam – cuet.nta.nic.in
Click on the active CUET PG registration link on the home page
Enter your personal details such as Name, email address, and phone number to register yourself
Once you have registered yourself, log in using your password and application number
Fill out the registration form carefully, upload scanned copies of the mentioned documents, and pay the application fees
Click on submit once you are done
Download the CUET PG 2023 application form for your reference
