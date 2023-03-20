NEET MDS 2023 Scorecards to Release Today: Know How to Download; Latest Details

NEET MDS 2023 scorecards can be downloaded from the official website on Monday.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to release the scorecard for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2023 today, on Monday, 20 March. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam on the scheduled date can download the NEET MDS 2023 scorecard from the official website - natboard.edu.in, once released on Monday. The scorecard link will be activated on the official website soon.
Candidates are advised to check and download the NEET MDS 2023 scorecard from natboard.edu.in on time. They should go through the details printed on the scorecard carefully before downloading it from the website. It is important to stay updated with the latest announcements regarding the scorecards until it is formally released on the scheduled date for all candidates.
According to the latest details available online, the NEET MDS 2023 scorecard is likely to be declared around 12 pm today, Monday, 20 March. All candidates should note that the exam conducting body has not announced any official release time yet.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has formally stated that the NEET MDS 2023 result shall be valid only for the admission session 2023-24.
All concerned candidates should take note of these announcements. It is important for students to stay updated and informed.
Here is the step-by-step process that candidates should follow to download the NEET MDS 2023 scorecard online:
Browse through the official website - natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.
Click on the NEET MDS 2023 link on the homepage.
Tap on the NEET MDS scorecard link and enter your login credentials.
Tap on the submit option after entering your application number and password correctly.
Your scorecard will display on the screen.
Download the NEET MDS scorecard from the website to take a proper look at the details.
Take a printout of the scorecard for your reference.
