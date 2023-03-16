JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Registration To End Today: How To Apply; Latest Details

The Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main session 2 registration window is scheduled to close today, Thursday, 16 March 2023. It is important to note that the National Testing Agency (NTA) formally reopened the JEE Main 2023 session 2 registration portal on 15 March for those candidates who wanted to register themselves. The portal was opened for two days so that more candidates could apply for the entrance exam on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates must note the latest details.

Interested candidates are advised to complete the JEE Main 2023 session 2 registration as soon as possible on the website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The registration portal is scheduled to close soon so candidates should be alert. The ones who are interested to appear for the JEE Main April session should check the latest announcements by the National Testing Agency.