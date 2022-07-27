CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022 Out: Check Website for Science, Commerce Results

The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, has officially declared the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2022 for Science and Commerce streams today, on Wednesday, 27 July 2022. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download the CHSE Odisha Result 2022 for Class 12 from the official websites. The results are available for download on chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

