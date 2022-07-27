MPSOS Result 2022 10th, 12th Declared: Direct Link; Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana Details

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School (MPSOS) has formally declared the 10th and 12th class results of the 'Ruk Jana Nahi' scheme exam on Tuesday, 26 July 2022 for the students who had appeared for it on the scheduled dates. All the students who had appeared for the exam and were waiting to check their scores can find the MPSOS Result 2022 10th and 12th for the Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana scheme on the official website of the school.

The website that the candidates should visit to download the MPSOS Result 2022 10th and 12th are mpsos.nic.in. They can take a look at their scores and download the Ruk Jana Nahi Yojana scheme's 10th and 12th results from the mentioned website. The MPSOS Result for classes 10 and 12 is also officially available on the website mpsos.mponline.gov.in for download.