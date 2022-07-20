Odisha Class 12 Result 2022: Date, How & Where To Check the Odisha Plus 2 Result

CHSE, Council of Higher Education, Odisha is expected to announce the 12th class result 2022 soon on the official website (chseodisha.nic.in). Once the Odisha Plus 2 result 2022 is declared by the CHSE, students can download and check their result by submitting their login credentials like roll number and date of birth as mentioned on the Odisha 12th Class Admit Card 2022.

The Odisha 12th class result 2022 for all the streams will be available via online mode and the direct link will be updated on the website. Candidates can use the direct link to download their Odisha plus 2 Marks Sheet 2022.