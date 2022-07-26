JEE Mains 2022 Session 2: Admit Cards Released for Paper 2, Details Here

JEE Mains admit card 2022 has been released on the official website. Check the direct link here.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Mains 2022 Session 2 Admit Card for Paper 2 on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for the JEE Main Exam 2022 Session 2 for Paper 2 can get their admit cards by submitting their login details, including the application number and date of birth.
Besides, NTA has also declared the examination dates of JEE Mains 2022 Session 2 for Paper 1 for BE/BTech outside the country. The examination will be conducted on 28 and 29 July 2022 across 17 cities outside India.
Candidates who are going to appear in the JEE Mains Exam 2022 Session 2 for Paper 2 (B. Arch and B. Planning) should note that the exam will be held on 30 July 2022.
Candidates who want to download their JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card for Paper 2 should follow the below steps.
Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, go to the latest notifications and search the link that reads as ' Download JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card for Paper 2.'
Click on the direct link and a 'Candidate Login' page will appear on your computer screen.
Enter the login details, including application number and password.
Verify the captcha.
Hit the 'Submit' option.
Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Check the details carefully to make sure there is no mistake.
Download, save, and print the hall ticket for future reference.