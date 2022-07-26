CHSE Odisha Result 2022 Likely To Be Out by This Week: Time, Direct Link Here

CHSE Odisha Result 2022 will be out soon on the official website, orissaresults.nic.in. Check details here.
(Photo Courtesy: istock)
CHSE (Council of Higher Education), Odisha is expected to release the CHSE Odisha 12th Class Result 2022 anytime soon on the official websites, chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. The state education minister Samir Ranjan Dash has confirmed that the CHSE Result 2022 for Class 12 will be declared by the last week of July. Once available, the candidates can download and check their result from the official website by submitting their personal details like roll number and date of birth.
According to media reports, CHSE is all set to declare the Odisha 12th Class Result 2022 by this week, probably 30 July 2022. However, no official notification has been released by the concerned authorities yet. Candidates are therefore requested to check the official website regularly to get the latest updates regarding the 12th class result 2022.
Candidates who want to check their CHSE Odisha 12th Class Scores 2022 should follow the below steps to download and check the result.
Go to the official website – chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.
On the homepage, search the link that reads 'Download CHSE Odisha 12th Results 2022' direct link.
Click on the direct link and you will be taken to a login page.
Enter the log in credentials like roll number & date of birth as mentioned on your CHSE Odisha 12th Class Admit Card 2022.
Hit the submit button.
The CHSE 12th Result 2022 will appear on your screen.
Download and save the results from the website and check the scores against your roll number.
Take a printout of the CHSE Odisha 12th Results 2022 for future reference.