CHSE Odisha Result 2022 Likely To Be Out by This Week: Time, Direct Link Here

CHSE (Council of Higher Education), Odisha is expected to release the CHSE Odisha 12th Class Result 2022 anytime soon on the official websites, chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. The state education minister Samir Ranjan Dash has confirmed that the CHSE Result 2022 for Class 12 will be declared by the last week of July. Once available, the candidates can download and check their result from the official website by submitting their personal details like roll number and date of birth.

According to media reports, CHSE is all set to declare the Odisha 12th Class Result 2022 by this week, probably 30 July 2022. However, no official notification has been released by the concerned authorities yet. Candidates are therefore requested to check the official website regularly to get the latest updates regarding the 12th class result 2022.