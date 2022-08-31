Union Govt Proposes New Regulator for ‘Uniformity’ in Board Examinations

The Union government is planning to come up with a "benchmark framework" to assess students at the secondary and higher secondary level to bring in "uniformity" across central and state boards, which currently follow different methods of evaluation, leading to a disparity in the scores that students get.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has held meetings with the representatives of state boards and State Councils of Educational Research and Training (SCERTs) over the last few months to come to a common conclusion regarding the implementation of the plan which involves setting up a new assessment regulator.