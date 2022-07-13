Karnataka NEP's Paper Asserts Indic Teaching Approach, Critics Oppose Move

A panel on NEP from Karnataka has come out with a position paper on ‘Knowledge of India’, which has been submitted to the department of State Educational Research and Training.

In its 30-page long paper, the panel has made a host of observations which includes imparting ‘traditional knowledge’ and practice to school children and also sensitising them about the nation and its knowledge system. The paper has also stirred controversy for terming the Pythagoras theorem and an apple falling on Newton’s head as "fake news."

The position paper also recommends that the students be taught the language of their native tongue, English, and one of the other Indian national languages, preferably Sanskrit, as a third language.

The panel further wants to introduce schools students to texts like Valmiki’s Kaccit-sarga from the Ramayana, Vyasa’s Santiparva from the Mahabharata, and Kautilya’s Arthasastra as a part of social sciences textbooks. In sciences, the panel recommends Pancha Mahabuta, Tridosa theory, and six rasa-based classification of food and concept of disease as chapters.