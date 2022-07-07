Teachers' Body Slams NCERT for Removing Chapters on Climate Change From Syllabi

Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo: Shruti Mathur/The Quint)
A teachers' body released a statement on Wednesday, 6 July, slamming the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for removing certain chapters on climate change from the school syllabi.
"We in Teachers Against the Climate Crisis (TACC) are deeply dismayed by the many recent changes to school syllabi by the NCERT," the organisation said.
While it acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic had led to a "disruption to regular learning schedules," and that the NCERT seeks to reduce the workload of students by culling material that overlaps with similar material or is "irrelevant in the present context," the TACC stated that climate change science, Indian monsoons, and deleted chapters on other issues are fundamental to learning.
"It is extremely important that senior school students all over India are conveyed the essence of such updated information in an accessible, easy-to-understand manner," the teachers' body said.
It also emphasised that students in India and across the world were deeply concerned about issues related to environmental degradation, adding that the actions and interventions of young people are very important to combat climate change.
