'Best Education, Healthcare': Kejriwal, Sisodia's Promise to Poll-Bound Gujarat

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia address a press conference in Ahmedabad, on Monday, 22 August.
(Photo: PTI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia are on a two-day visit to Gujarat ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections later this year.
In a joint press conference in Ahmedabad, the Aam Aadmi Party leaders "guaranteed" free and quality education and healthcare in the state if they are voted to power.
Sisodia said that they would provide the "best education system to every child born in Gujarat."
"I appeal to all to give Arvind Kejriwal a chance if you want Gujarat to progress and move forward. The Aam Aadmi Party and CM Kejriwal guarantee to provide a free and best education system in Gujarat," Sisodia added.
Kejriwal also addressed the media regarding the ongoing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against Manish Sisodia in connection with Delhi's liquor policy.
"Don't you feel ashamed to make the CBI conduct raids on a man who did wonders in five years, did what existing political parties could not do in 70 years and made government schools the best. Such a man should get the Bharat Ratna," Kejriwal said.
The AAP earlier alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had offered Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia a candidature to become the chief minister.
Replying to the alleged offer, Sisodia said that "Arvind Kejriwal is my political mentor, I will never betray him. I did not come here to become CM, my dream is that every child of the country should get a good education, only then will India become the number one country. Only Kejriwal ji can do this work in the whole country."
(With inputs from PTI.)
