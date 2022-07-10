NCERT Drops Climate Change Chapters: Students, Teachers & Scientists Upset

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has, among other changes, removed chapters on climate change from its school syllabi.

"The NCERT's decision is shocking," said a student.

Among these are chapters on 'Greenhouse Effect' in the Class 11 geography syllabus, 'Weather, Climate, and Water' in the Class 7 syllabus, and the 'Indian Monsoon' in the Class 9 syllabus.

"This is like a step backward," said Dr Roxy Mathew Koll, a renowned climate scientist, professor, and lead author of IPCC reports.

"It's a bad idea because whatever stream they go, whether it's engineering or medicine or something else, they will have to integrate climate and weather into their education. If you're engineering roads or buildings, they have to be climate resilient for the future," he noted.