National Achievement Survey: India Sees Drop in Learning Outcomes in 3 Years

The National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021, which is conducted to understand learning achievements of students, revealed that there has been a drop in learning outcomes in the last few years.

The survey, which is conducted every three years by the government of India, was last conducted in 2017. The survey had a sample size of 34 lakh students across Grade 3, 5, 8 and 10 of students in government and private schools. The last survey was held in 2017.

Dharmendra Pradhan, education minister, said, “the findings of the survey are crucial for understanding the achievement of student’s learning outcomes and attainment of grade level competencies. Further, the data collected through this achievement survey will help understand the impact of multi-faceted learning approach adopted during the pandemic and its effectiveness on children particularly from socio-economic backgrounds."