TS ICET Seat Allotment 2023 Round 1 Result Declared; Know Counselling Dates Here

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has officially announced the TS ICET seat allotment 2023 round 1 result for all interested candidates. Those waiting for the Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2023) counselling round 1 seat allotment result can check the official website - tsicet.nic.in. It is important to note that the council released the seat allotment list on the official website and candidates can start downloading it. All the updates are available online.

