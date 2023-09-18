ADVERTISEMENT
TS ICET Seat Allotment 2023 Round 1 Result Declared; Know Counselling Dates Here

TS ICET Seat Allotment 2023 Round 1 Result: You can download the result from tsicet.nic.in.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
TS ICET Seat Allotment 2023 Round 1 Result Declared; Know Counselling Dates Here
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has officially announced the TS ICET seat allotment 2023 round 1 result for all interested candidates. Those waiting for the Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2023) counselling round 1 seat allotment result can check the official website - tsicet.nic.in. It is important to note that the council released the seat allotment list on the official website and candidates can start downloading it. All the updates are available online.

The TS ICET seat allotment 2023 round 1 result is released on the official website, making it easier for candidates to download it. Candidates who applied for the TS ICET counselling 2023 round 1 were patiently waiting to check the list of shortlisted candidates. One should go through the details mentioned in the result PDF carefully.

Concerned candidates have to keep their login details ready before downloading the round 1 seat allotment result online. You cannot access the TS ICET counselling seat allotment list without the registered credentials so keep them ready.

TS ICET Counselling 2023: Important Dates

The TS ICET seat allotment 2023 round 1 result link is activated on the homepage of the official website. Along with the result, you can also go through the latest details online and stay updated.

As per the details mentioned on the TS ICET counselling 2023 schedule, candidates selected in the round 1 seat allotment result have to pay the tuition fee and complete the self-reporting process by 20 September.

Shortlisted candidates are requested to complete the essential steps by the deadline otherwise they will lose their seats. They can go through the dates and other details online after downloading the results.

The next or final phase of counselling is scheduled to begin on 22 September. The seat allotment result is set to be announced on 28 September, for all the registered candidates.

TS ICET Seat Allotment 2023 Round 1 Result: How to Download

Let's take a look at the process you should follow to download the TS ICET seat allotment 2023 round 1 result here:

  • Visit the website - tsicet.nic.in.

  • Click on the TS ICET seat allotment 2023 result link and go to the "Candidate's Login" section.

  • Enter the details and press submit.

  • The Round 1 seat allotment result will display on your screen and you can check the details.

  • Click on the download option to save the result on your device.

Topics:  TS ICET   Seat Allotment Result 

