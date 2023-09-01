The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is getting ready to announce the results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) by the end of September 2023. It is important to note that before the results, the CTET answer key 2023 will be declared on the official website - ctet.nic.in. Concerned candidates will be notified as soon as the answer key is released on the website so they should keep updating it. They are requested to stay alert.
Interested candidates are patiently waiting for the CTET answer key 2023 to be released so they can check the details. It is confirmed that the answer key will be declared on the official site - ctet.nic.in. All candidates should note that the CTET key will be released for paper 1 and paper 2. The CBSE officials will announce important details online.
All candidates who appeared for the eligibility test on time should note that the answer key is provisional in nature. You can send your feedback and raise objections against the provisional key.
CTET Answer Key 2023: Important Updates
According to the details available online, the CBSE officials have not announced the CTET answer key 2023 date and time yet. You will know the release date via the website when the officials announce it.
Once the CTET answer key is released, candidates can go through it and raise objections, if there are any, through the official website. You have to stay alert and go through the details announced online to know the exact answer key date.
More than 29 lakh candidates had registered for the eligibility exam, including paper 1 and paper 2. Now, they are waiting for the answer key to be released online.
It is important to note that the CTET result and final answer key will be based on the objections raised by candidates against the provisional key. You must submit your objections by the deadline stated by the officials.
CTET Answer Key 2023: Steps to Download
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to download the CTET answer key 2023 online, once declared:
Visit ctet.nic.in.
Open the option that says "CTET 2023 Provisional Answer Key" on the homepage.
Enter the login details, if asked.
The provisional key will open on the screen and you can check the details.
Download the CTET answer key from the website.
