JEE Main 2024 Exam From 24 January 2024: Download & Check Full Schedule Here

JEE Main 2024 Examination Dates Schedule 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a tentative JEE Main 2024 schedule on its official website for all the students who wish to seek admission into engineering and architecture courses.

As per the JEE Main 2024 Schedule, the JEE Main first session exam will be conducted by NTA between 24 January and 1 February 2024. The second session exam will be held between 1 to 15 April 2024.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) is held every year for candidates who want to pursue engineering courses in reputed institutes and colleges of the state including IITs, NITs, and more.

JEE Examination includes two papers. Paper 1 is for admission to B.E./B.Tech courses and Paper 2 is for candidates who wish to pursue B. Arch and B. Planning courses.