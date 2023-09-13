HPSC PGT Answer Key Released At hpsc.gov.in; Steps To Download Below

Haryana Public Service Commission, HPSCA has released the answer keys for the HPSC PGT Recruitment exam 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the HPSC PGT exam answer key from the official website at hpsc.gov.in.

The PGT Examination was held for Commerce, Mathematics, Chemistry, Hindi, Physics, English, History, Economics & Biology and the exams were conducted on 9 and 10 September 2023. The candidates can raise the objection till today, 13 September 2023.

The HPSC PGT recruitment drive is being held to fill up 4476 posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs). Check the below given steps to apply for the PGT HPSC recruitment 2023.