HPSC PGT Answer Key Released At hpsc.gov.in; Steps To Download Below

Check the HOSC PGT 2023 answer key by following the steps below

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
HPSC PGT Answer Key Released At hpsc.gov.in; Steps To Download Below
Haryana Public Service Commission, HPSCA has released the answer keys for the HPSC PGT Recruitment exam 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the HPSC PGT exam answer key from the official website at hpsc.gov.in.

The PGT Examination was held for Commerce, Mathematics, Chemistry, Hindi, Physics, English, History, Economics & Biology and the exams were conducted on 9 and 10 September 2023. The candidates can raise the objection till today, 13 September 2023.

The HPSC PGT recruitment drive is being held to fill up 4476 posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs). Check the below given steps to apply for the PGT HPSC recruitment 2023.

How To Check HPSC PGT 2023 Answer Key?

  1. Visit the official website at hpsc.gov.in

  2. On the homepage, go to the 'Notification' tab and select 'Answer Key' from the drop-down menu

  3. A new page will open for you to choose the PGT exam to download the answer key

  4. The PDF of the answer key will be displayed on the screen

  5. You can check and download the answer key.

  6. Take a printout of the answer key for future reference

Topics:  recruitment   Answer Key 

