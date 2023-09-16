CBSE CTET 2023 Answer Key Released At ctet.nic.in; Objection Open Till Sept 18

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released CTET Answer Key 2023. The candidates who appeared for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test can check and download the answer key from the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in. Candidates must know that the answer key is provisional in nature.
The CTET examination was held on 20 August 2023 at various exam centers across the country. A total of 14,02,184 candidates registered for exam 2 (classes 6 to 8) while 15,01,719 candidates registered for paper 1 (for classes 1 to 5).
The provisional answer key can also help the candidates calculate their probable scores by using the marking scheme. As per the CTET marking scheme released by CBSE, candidates from unreserved category need to get at least 60 per cent, or 90 out of 150 marks to clear CTET. The students belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Class (OBC), and People with Disabilities (PWD) categories need only 55 per cent, or 82 out of 150 to pass the exam.
The objection window for the CBSE CTET answer key will also be open till 18 September, up to 11.59 PM. Students can pay a fee of Rs 1000 per question through credit or debit card. The fee is non-refundable.
The official notice by CBSE read, “All the candidates who appeared in CTET held on 20th August, 2023 are informed that the scanned images of OMR Answer Sheet of the candidates & Answer Keys are uploaded on the website https://ctet.nic.in/ from 15/09/2023to18/09/2023 (upto 11.59 PM)."
How To Check CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023?
Visit the official website of CBSE CTET at ctet.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on CBSE CTET Answer Key 2023 link.
A new page will open and you can enter your login credentials.
Submit the login details and the answer key will appear on the screen.
You can check the answer key and save or download the page.
Make sure to keep a hard copy of the same for future use.
