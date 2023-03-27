CBSE 10th Result 2023: Know CBSE Class 10 Results Expected Date; How To Download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has formally ended the CBSE 10th exams 2023. Students who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates are requested to stay alert and keep a close eye on the official website to know the result date. It is important to note that the CBSE 10th result 2023 will be declared on the official website – cbse.gov.in. Before the results are out, the board will declare the official release date online.

As per the details available online, the CBSE 10th result 2023 is likely to be declared in May. The details suggest that the CBSE Class 10 exam results will be declared between 15 May to 26 May. Candidates should keep checking the latest announcements on the website – cbse.gov.in – and download the result on time. Everyone should be alert and informed.