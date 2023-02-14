CBSE Board Exams 2023 for 10, 12 Starts Tomorrow – Check Important Instructions

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will commence the CBSE 10, 12 Class Board Exam 2023 from Wednesday on 15 February 2023.

After COVID-19, this is the first time that the CBSE Board Exams will be held since the pre-pandemic era.

CBSE 10 class exam 2023 will start from 15 February and conclude on 21 March 2023 while the CBSE 12 class exam 2023 will commence from 15 February and end on 5 April 2023.

Both the CBSE 10, 12 board exams 2023 will start at 10:30 am. Depending on the type of subject, the exams will conclude after 2.5 or 3 hours.

Before the CBSE Board Exams start, candidates must know the following important instructions, guidelines, and tips.