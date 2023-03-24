IGNOU B.Ed Result 2023 Out: Direct Link and Steps To Check Entrance Test Result

The Counselling will be held at different regional centers of the country based on the ranks, cluster wise merit list, cut-off scores, availability of seats, and more.

Candidates have to carry all the original documents on the day of counselling for the verification process.

All the students must remember that qualifying the IGNOU B.ED Entrance Test 2023 will not make them eligible for admission. They have to qualify the counselling round to confirm their admission. Also, it is necessary to submit correct information at all the stages of the examination. Any wrong information will lead to the cancellation of the candidature.