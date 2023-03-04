CBSE CTET December Result Out on ctet.nic.in - Check Scores, and Cut-Off Marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Result for December Session 2022 on the official website, ctet.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the CBSE CTET December Exam can download and check their results by following the below mentioned steps. Besides, CBSE CTET candidates can also check their scores through DigiLocker.

The CTET Exam was held by CBSE from 28 December 2022 to 7 February 2023. The CTET provisional answer key was released by the concerned officials on 14 February 2023. The last date to object or challenge the answer key was 17 February 2023.

Let us read about the steps to check the CBSE CTET December Result, and download the cut-off marks.