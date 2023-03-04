CBSE CTET December Result Out on ctet.nic.in - Check Scores, and Cut-Off Marks

CBSE CTET December Result has been declared on ctet.nic.in - Check details here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Result for December Session 2022 on the official website, ctet.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the CBSE CTET December Exam can download and check their results by following the below mentioned steps. Besides, CBSE CTET candidates can also check their scores through DigiLocker.
The CTET Exam was held by CBSE from 28 December 2022 to 7 February 2023. The CTET provisional answer key was released by the concerned officials on 14 February 2023. The last date to object or challenge the answer key was 17 February 2023.
Let us read about the steps to check the CBSE CTET December Result, and download the cut-off marks.
Visit the official website, ctet.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, search and click on the direct CTET result link.
A login page will be displayed on the computer screen.
Enter the required login details and hit the submit option.
Your CTET result will show up on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print the scorecard for future reference.
As per an official notification, "The mark sheets and qualifying certificates of the candidates will also be uploaded on DigiLocker shortly. The candidates may download it by using their mobile number provided by them in their online application form of CTET December–2022."
A total of 17,04,282 candidates had registered for the Paper I and 15,39464 candidates for the Paper II of the CTET December 2022. Out of these, a total of 14,22,959 candidates appeared for Paper I and 12.76,071 candidates appeared for Paper II.
As per reports, Paper I has been qualified by 5,79,844 candidates while as 3,76,025 candidates have successfully passed the Paper II.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)