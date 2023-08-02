CAT Registration 2023 Starts Today: Apply on iimcat.ac.in; Know Last Date Here

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow is set to start the CAT 2023 registration today, Wednesday, 2 August, at 10 am. Candidates who are interested and eligible to take part in the CAT registration process are requested to check the details on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. It is important to note that the application process for the admission test will take place online only so interested candidates should finish the steps on time. All the details are available online.

