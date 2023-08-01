UPSC Civil Services 2023 Main Exam Schedule Dates Out: Check Full Timetable Here

UPSC Civil Services 2023 Main Exam Schedule Released. Details Here.
(Photo: iStock)
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services Mains Exam 2023 Timetable on the official website, upsc.gov.in.
According to the UPSC Mains Schedule 2023, the UPSC Mains Exam 2023 will be conducted on 15, 16, 17, 23 and 24 September. The examination will be held in two sessions including Session 1(morning) and Session 2 (afternoon).
The Session 1 exam will be held from 9 am to 12 pm while as the Session 2 exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. Earlier, the UPSC CSE Preliminary examinations were held on 28 May and the results were declared on 12 June.
15 September 2023: Paper I Essay (Morning Session).
16 September 2023: Paper -II General Studies-I (morning session) and Paper-III General Studies-II (afternoon session).
17 September 2023: Paper -IV General Studies-III (morning) and Paper -V General Studies-IV (afternoon session).
23 September 2023: Paper- A Indian Language (morning) and Paper B (English).
24 September 2023: Paper-VI (Optional Subject paper-1) and Paper-VII Optional Subject Paper -2 (afternoon).
You can also click here to check the UPSC Civil Services Mains Exam 2023 Schedule.
Go to the official website, upsc.gov.in.
On the appeared home page, click on the direct link for downloading the UPSC Civil Services 2023 Timetable.
A PDF file will show up on the screen.
Check the UPSC Civil Services 2023 Exam dates mentioned on the schedule.
Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
