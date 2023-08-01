UPSC Civil Services 2023 Main Exam Schedule Dates Out: Check Full Timetable Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services Mains Exam 2023 Timetable on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

According to the UPSC Mains Schedule 2023, the UPSC Mains Exam 2023 will be conducted on 15, 16, 17, 23 and 24 September. The examination will be held in two sessions including Session 1(morning) and Session 2 (afternoon).

The Session 1 exam will be held from 9 am to 12 pm while as the Session 2 exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. Earlier, the UPSC CSE Preliminary examinations were held on 28 May and the results were declared on 12 June.