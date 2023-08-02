CTET Exam 2023 City Intimation Slip Declared on ctet.nic.in; Know Exam Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the exam city intimation slip for the CBSE CTET Exam 2023 recently. Candidates can download the CTET Exam 2023 city intimation slip from the official website - ctet.nic.in. One should check and download the exam city slip soon from the website. Concerned candidates who applied for the eligibility test were patiently waiting for the city intimation slips to release and now they can finally go through them online.

Everyone should keep their login credentials ready before downloading the CBSE CTET Exam 2023 city intimation slip from the official website. One must also go through the latest announcements available on ctet.nic.in. The exam city intimation slip is not the CBSE CTET admit card. One has to keep checking the website to download the admit card on time, once released.