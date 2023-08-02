CTET Exam 2023 City Intimation Slip Declared on ctet.nic.in; Know Exam Details

The CTET exam 2023 city intimation slip is declared on the official website for candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the exam city intimation slip for the CBSE CTET Exam 2023 recently. Candidates can download the CTET Exam 2023 city intimation slip from the official website - ctet.nic.in. One should check and download the exam city slip soon from the website. Concerned candidates who applied for the eligibility test were patiently waiting for the city intimation slips to release and now they can finally go through them online.
Everyone should keep their login credentials ready before downloading the CBSE CTET Exam 2023 city intimation slip from the official website. One must also go through the latest announcements available on ctet.nic.in. The exam city intimation slip is not the CBSE CTET admit card. One has to keep checking the website to download the admit card on time, once released.
The exam-conducting body will release all the important documents such as admit cards and exam city slips on the website so that it is easier for the candidates to download them. You do not have to go to any other website to download your CTET 2023 admit card.
It is important to note that the CTET 2023 admit card is set to be declared on 18 August, on the site for all registered candidates. The CBSE CTET 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on 20 August. Candidates should appear for the exam on time.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the CTET 2023 exam city slip online:
Go to the official website - ctet.nic.in.
Click on the option that says "View Date and City for CTET August 2023" on the homepage.
Key in your login details in the provided space such as application number, date of birth, etc, properly.
Your CTET exam city slip will display on the screen.
Download the slip from the website and take a printout for the future.
(Written with inputs from ABP News.)
