Haryana NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration Started: Direct Link To Apply Here

Haryana NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The last date to apply is 29 July.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
The Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has started the registration process for the Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2023. Candidates who qualified the Haryana NEET UG Exam and wish to apply for the counselling process must visit the official website, uhsrugcounselling.com.

Candidates must note down that the last date to apply for the Haryana NEET UG Counselling Registration process is 29 July 2023. No application will be accepted after the last date.

Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on the Haryana NEET UG 2023.

Steps To Apply for the Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2023

  • Go to the official website, uhsrugcounselling.com.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for Haryana NEET UG Registration 2023.

  • Complete the registration process and note down the login details.

  • Now go to the login page and enter the login credentials.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • NEET UG counselling form will open on the screen.

  • Enter all the required details in the form.

  • Upload the required documents.

  • Pay the application fee.

  • Download, save, and print a hard copy of the counselling form for further reference.

Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2023: Important Dates

Counselling Start Date: Wednesday, 26 July 2023.

Counselling End Date: Saturday, 29 July 2023.

List of Provisional Seat Allotment: Sunday, 30 July 2023.

Submission of Grievances Against Provisional Seat Allotment List: Monday, 31 July 2023.

Online Deposition of Tuition Fees: 31 July to 4 August 2023.

Document Verification of Selected Candidates: 5 to 7 August 2023.

Release of Provisional Allotment Letter After Document Verification: 5 to 8 August 2023.

Topics:  NEET UG   NEET UG Counselling 

