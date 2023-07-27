Haryana NEET UG 2023 Counselling Registration Started: Direct Link To Apply Here

The Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has started the registration process for the Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2023. Candidates who qualified the Haryana NEET UG Exam and wish to apply for the counselling process must visit the official website, uhsrugcounselling.com.

Candidates must note down that the last date to apply for the Haryana NEET UG Counselling Registration process is 29 July 2023. No application will be accepted after the last date.

Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on the Haryana NEET UG 2023.