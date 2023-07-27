UP Madarsa Board Result 2023 Declared: Check madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in; Details

The Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Education Council has officially announced the Classes 10th and 12th results online. Students who registered for the examination and appeared for it on the mentioned dates can download the UP Madarsa Board Result 2023 now. It is important to note that the UP Madarsa 10th, 12th results are available on the website - madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in. Candidates are requested to download their respective Madarsa Board results as soon as possible from the site and check the scores.

