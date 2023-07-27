CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Date: Check CBSE 10th & 12th Supplementary Results

CBSE Compartment 10th and 12th Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the 10th and 12th class compartment or supplementary exam results 2023 anytime soon now.

Candidates who participated in the CBSE 10, 12 Supplementary Exam this year must check the official website, cbseresults.nic.in to download and check the compartment results by using their personal login details.

Candidates who failed to qualify the regular class 10 and 12 CBSE exams 2023 were given another opportunity through CBSE compartment or supplementary exams 2023.

This year, the CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam was held by the concerned officials from 17 July to 22 July 2023 and the CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exams started from 17 July.