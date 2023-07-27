ADVERTISEMENT
CBSE Compartment Result 2023 Date: Check CBSE 10th & 12th Supplementary Results

CBSE Compartment Result 2023 for 10th and 12th class may be declared soon. Details inside.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
CBSE Compartment 10th and 12th Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the 10th and 12th class compartment or supplementary exam results 2023 anytime soon now.

Candidates who participated in the CBSE 10, 12 Supplementary Exam this year must check the official website, cbseresults.nic.in to download and check the compartment results by using their personal login details.

Candidates who failed to qualify the regular class 10 and 12 CBSE exams 2023 were given another opportunity through CBSE compartment or supplementary exams 2023.

This year, the CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam was held by the concerned officials from 17 July to 22 July 2023 and the CBSE Class 12 Compartment Exams started from 17 July.

Websites To Check the CBSE 10th and 12th Supplementary Exam Results 2023

Here is the list of websites to check the CBSE 10th and 12th compartment or supplementary exam results 2023.

  1. cbseresults.nic.in

  2. results.cbse.nic.in

  3.  cbse.gov.in

When Is the CBSE Compartment or Supplementary 10th and 12th Result 2023?

The CBSE has not confirmed the official result date of the CBSE 10, 12 compartment exam 2023 yet. However, as per the past trends, the results are declared within the 10 days after the last date of exam. So, the CBSE 10th and 12th supplementary results 2023 may be announced in the first week of August.

Steps To Check CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Results 2023

  • Visit the official website, cbse.gov.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, go to the 'Results' section.

  • Click on the direct link for CBSE Class 10 or 12 Compartment Result 2023.

  • A login page will open on the screen.

  • Enter the login details and hit the submit option.

  • Your CBSE 10th and 12th Supplementary results will be displayed.

  • Check the results carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.

