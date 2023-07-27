ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019CSAB 2023 Special Round Schedule Released; Details For Registration Below

CSAB 2023 Special Round Schedule Released; Details For Registration Below

Check the dates for CSAB 2023 special round schedule and other details for the

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
CSAB 2023 Special Round Schedule Released; Details For Registration Below
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Central Seat Allocation Board has released the schedule for the CSAB 2023 special round. The counselling process for the same will start on 30 July 2023. Interested candidates can apply and register for the CSAB 2023 special round on the official website at csab.nic.in.

the candidates will have to submit an online request for restoring the category by July 31 and candidates must answer all the questions regarding category restoration by August 31.

The National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), Indian Institute of Engineering, Science, and Technology, and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) will allocate seats to the CSAB 2023.

Also Read

TN SSLC 10th Supplementary Result 2023 Declared on dge.tn.gov.in; Check Details

TN SSLC 10th Supplementary Result 2023 Declared on dge.tn.gov.in; Check Details
ADVERTISEMENT

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will post the open positions after the counselling procedure on 3 August 2023. The candidates will be able to register, pay the fees, and fill choices for the CSAB special round 1 from 3 August itself. The procedure will conclude on August 7.

Candidates will be able to finish the list of their preferred institutions till August 8 and the CSAB 2023 special round 1 seat allocation results will be announced on the same day. Students will be able to choose a seat or leave the procedure from 8 to 11 August.

The candidates will also have to report online with their documents for the review procedure. The procedure for CSAB 2023 special round 2 will start on 13 August 2023.

Also Read

TN SSLC 10th Supplementary Result 2023 Date & Time: Scorecard To Be Out Today

TN SSLC 10th Supplementary Result 2023 Date & Time: Scorecard To Be Out Today

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  CSAB Schedule 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×