DU PG Admissions 2023 Registration Begins: Direct Link and Steps To Apply Here

Delhi University (DU) has started the registration process for the post graduate (PG) admissions for candidates who qualified the CUET PG 2023. Interested and eligible candidates who wish to register for DU PG Admission 2023 must visit the official websites, du.ac.in or admission.uod.ac.in.

As per the DU PG Admission Schedule 2023, the first list of allotted seats will be released on 17 August 2023 at 5 pm. Candidates will get an opportunity to accept their seats latest by 20 August. Also, the candidates selected in the first allotment list must make the full fee payment by 22 August 4:59 pm, if they are interested in taking the admission.