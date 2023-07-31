CAT 2023 Notification Released: Registrations From 2 August; Check Details Here

CAT 2023 registration dates are stated here for those who want to know.
(Photo: iStock)
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) has formally released an official notification for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2023 exams recently. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to check the CAT 2023 notification on the website - iimcat.ac.in. It is important to note that the CAT 2023 registration will take place online as well. All the important dates and exam details are stated on the website for interested candidates. One must download the notification from the site.
As per the latest official details, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow will hold the CAT 2023 exam for all interested candidates. You must check the CAT 2023 notification carefully on the official website - iimcat.ac.in. Once the registration process begins on the website, candidates must fill out the forms by the last date to sit for the exam on time.
The exam-conducting body released the CAT notification on the official website so that it is easy for candidates to download it. You will find the notification on the homepage of the site.
According to the official details mentioned on the CAT 2023 notification, the registration process for the admission test is scheduled to begin on 2 August, for all interested candidates.
It is important to note that the CAT 2023 exam will be held on 26 November, in three sessions. The admit cards for the admission test will be released on 25 October, for all registered candidates.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process that candidates should follow to complete the CAT 2023 registration online:
Visit the official website of the exam-conducting body - iimcat.ac.in.
Tap on the official link that states CAT 2023 Registration on the homepage.
Create your User ID and Password to access the registration form.
Fill out the CAT registration form and pay the application fees.
Submit your form and download a copy for future use.
(Written with inputs from Live Mint.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)