UPPSC Main Exam 2023 Date Revised: Check uppsc.up.nic.in; Important Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has formally rescheduled the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2023 date. The UPPSC main exam 2023 date is rescheduled to avoid clashing with the UPSC main exam. Candidates who are preparing to appear for the UPPSC main exam 2023 should note the revised date. All the important details regarding the examination are available on the website - uppsc.up.nic.in. One must take a look at the important dates available online.

