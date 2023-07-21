UPPSC Main Exam 2023 Date Revised: Check uppsc.up.nic.in; Important Details Here

UPPSC main exam 2023 revised dates are stated here for interested candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has formally rescheduled the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2023 date. The UPPSC main exam 2023 date is rescheduled to avoid clashing with the UPSC main exam. Candidates who are preparing to appear for the UPPSC main exam 2023 should note the revised date. All the important details regarding the examination are available on the website - uppsc.up.nic.in. One must take a look at the important dates available online.
The UPPSC main exam 2023 was scheduled to be held on 23 September, however, the date is changed now. Candidates will get enough time to prepare for both, UPSC main exam and UPPSC main exam. You can take a look at the official exam notification on the website - uppsc.up.nic.in. Concerned candidates should know the latest announcements by the officials.
You can also download the UPPSC main exam 2023 revised date notification from the website. All students who have applied for the exam and want to get selected for the vacancies should take a look at the notice.
As per the details mentioned in the notification, the UPPSC main exam 2023 will now be conducted from 26 September to 29 September, for all applicants. These are the revised examination dates.
The UPPSC examination is being held to fill approximately 173 vacancies for various administrative posts within the state. One can go through the vacancy details.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process to download the UPPSC main exam 2023 revised schedule here:
Browse through the official website - uppsc.up.nic.in.
Click on the option that states UPPSC main exam 2023 revised dates on the homepage.
The exam date PDF file will display on the screen.
Check the revised exam dates and download the PDF from the website.
You can take a look at the dates whenever you want.
(Written with inputs from India Today.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)