Bihar Board 12th Compartment Exam 2023 Registration Last Date Here; How to Apply

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially extended the registration date for Bihar Board 12th compartment exam 2023 for candidates who want to appear for it. It is important to note that the revised last date to complete the Bihar Board 12th compartment exam registration is 30 March. Candidates can complete the registration process on the official website - seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. Everyone should be alert and complete the necessary application steps on time. One should know the latest announcements.

