BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Date Time, and Topper List; Latest Updates

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 anytime soon on the official website, results.biharboardonline.com.

The announcement of Bihar Board 10th result date and time will be made on the Board's official Twitter and Facebook pages.

To release the Bihar Board 10th result 2023 topper list, the concerned authorities may hold a press conference. Once released, candidates can check their Bihar Board matric results by using personal credentials mentioned on the admit card like roll number and roll code.