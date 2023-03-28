BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: Date Time, and Topper List; Latest Updates

BSEB Bihar Board 10th Class Result 2023: Date, Time, and Latest Details.
(Photo: iStock)
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to release the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 anytime soon on the official website, results.biharboardonline.com.
The announcement of Bihar Board 10th result date and time will be made on the Board's official Twitter and Facebook pages.
To release the Bihar Board 10th result 2023 topper list, the concerned authorities may hold a press conference. Once released, candidates can check their Bihar Board matric results by using personal credentials mentioned on the admit card like roll number and roll code.
As of now the BSEB has not confirmed the exact result date and time of the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023. However, according to several media reports, the BSEB matric result will be declared on 31 March 2023.
This year, Bihar Board 10th class exam was conducted from 14 to 22 February 2023.
More than 16 lakh candidates appeared in the Bihar Board Matric Exams 2023. According to reports, the 10th toppers verification was completed by the BSEB on Saturday, 25 March 2023. The BSEB 10th marksheets will be released immediately after the declaration of the result.
To qualify the BSEB Class 10th examination, candidates are required to score at least 30 percent marks in each subject. The Bihar Board exam pattern was a little bit different this year because candidates had to attempt more objective type questions compared to the previous years.
Go to the official website, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
On the appeared home page, click on the direct link for BSEB 10th Result 2023
A login page will show up on the screen
Enter the required login details like roll number and roll code
Hit the submit option
Your BSEB matric result will appear on the screen
Check the result carefully
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)