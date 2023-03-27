CUET UG 2023 Registration To End on 30 March: Apply on cuet.samarth.ac.in Soon

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019CUET UG 2023 Registration To End on 30 March: Apply on cuet.samarth.ac.in Soon

Raajwrita Dutta
Education
Published:

The CUET UG 2023 registration process is taking place online for interested candidates.

|

The CUET UG 2023 registration is underway and the last date to apply for the Common University Entrance Test – UG is 30 March. It is important to note that earlier the last date to apply for the entrance exam was 12 March. Later, the deadline to apply for CUET UG was extended to 30 March for all interested candidates who want to sit for the exam this year. Interested candidates can register themselves on the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in.

All candidates are requested to apply for the CUET UG 2023 by the last date. Candidates who will miss the CUET UG 2023 registration deadline will not be allowed to register later. All the latest and important details regarding the entrance test are available on the website – cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates should be alert and updated with the information.

It is important to note that the CUET UG registration process is taking place online only.

One has to visit the official website and read the correct steps to apply before starting the process. After completing the application process, one should stay alert to know the latest official updates regarding the exam.

CUET UG 2023: Important Application Details

As per the latest details announced by the UGC Chairman, candidates have time till 30 March, to apply for the CUET UG 2023. The deadline to submit the form is 9:50 pm and the option to complete the payment process will be open till 11:50 pm.

The application correction window is set to be activated on 1 April for all candidates who want to edit their forms. The last date to make changes to the registration form is on 3 April.
The latest details also suggest that the CUET UG exam city slip will be declared for registered candidates on 30 April and the admit cards will be released a few days after that.

CUET UG 2023 Registration: Steps To Apply

Let's take a look at a few steps that candidates should follow to complete the CUET UG 2023 registration online:

  • Visit the website – cuet.samarth.ac.in

  • Click on the CUET UG registration option on the home page and enter the details

  • The application form will open on your screen once you register yourself

  • Fill out the personal details and upload your documents as per the measurements

  • Click on submit and go to the next step, which is the payment of fees.

  • Tap on submit once you have paid the fees

  • Download a copy of the registration form

