AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result Today: Check Website; Know Time

The Department of Technical Education has decided to release the AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling seat allotment result today, on Tuesday, 6 December. Interested candidates should note that the seat allotment result will be declared on Tuesday after 6 pm. Everyone should be alert so they can check and download the allotment result on time. According to the latest official details, the AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling seat allotment result will be released on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in for all candidates to check.

Concerned candidates can also download the AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling seat allotment result from eapcet-sche.aptonline.in, once released. They must go through the details of the seat allotment result carefully. It is important to check if they have been shortlisted for the counselling process. Candidates must also take a look at the latest updates and announcements on the official website.