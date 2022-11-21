ADVERTISEMENT

KCET Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today: Check kea.kar.nic.in

KCET Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: The result will be declared on 21 November after 4 pm.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is gearing up to officially declare the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET Counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment result today, on Monday, 21 November. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the round 2 seat allotment result to be declared should stay alert. It is important to note that the KCET Counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on the website - kea.kar.nic.in. Everyone should stay alert on Monday if they want to check the result.

According to the official details, the KCET Counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on Monday, after 4 pm. Candidates can check the official schedule on the website - kea.kar.nic.in. Once the seat allotment result is declared by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), candidates should download it from the website soon.

Everyone who has registered for the KCET Counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment must stay alert on Monday if they want to check and download the result on time.

KCET Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment: Schedule

According to the latest official details available online, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will distribute seats based on the choices exercised by the candidates and the number of seats available.

As soon as the final seat allotment results are declared, shortlisted candidates have to exercise their options as mentioned on the webpage. They have to pay the application fee on time and download the admission orders from the official website.

It is important to note that the last date to report to the colleges is 26 November, before 5:30 pm.

Shortlisted candidates should check the KCET Counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment result carefully and finish the important steps within the deadline.

KCET Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: How to Download

Here are the simple steps candidates should follow to download the KCET Counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment result online:

  • Go to the website - kea.kar.nic.in.

  • Click on the admissions option available on the top tab and a drop-down menu will display on the screen.

  • Tap on the option that says KCET 2022.

  • Click on the link that states KCET seat allotment result for round 2.

  • Enter your personal details such as your CET application number and password to log in to your account on the website.

  • The result will appear on your screen.

  • Download it from the website to take a proper look at the list of shortlisted candidates.

