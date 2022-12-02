ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2023 Declared: Check cisce.org; How to Download Schedule
ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2023: Download Classes 10 and 12 timetable 2023 from cisce.org and check the exam dates.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has formally declared the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th date sheet 2023 for interested candidates. Students who are preparing to appear for the upcoming exam can download the ICSE, ISC date sheet 2023 from the official website. The website that candidates should visit to download their respective timetables is cisce.org. It is the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).
Candidates are requested to download the ICSE, ISC date sheet 2023 soon. They must know the important exam dates and timings before the board exams begin. Students can also go through other details and the latest updates on the official website of the CISCE - cisce.org. It is important to stay updated with all the details that are being announced by the council.
One can download the Classes 10, 12 board exam 2023 timetables from the aforementioned website. The date sheet will help students to prepare for the exams accordingly.
ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2023: Important Dates
Candidates were eagerly waiting for the ICSE, ISC date sheet 2023 to release soon. According to the details mentioned on the official timetable, the ICSE Class 10 board exams 2023 will be officially held from 27 February to 29 March.
The ICS Class 12 board exams 2023 will be formally conducted from 13 February to 31 March. Students who will appear for the exams are requested to go through the dates and subjects carefully.
Any changes in the exam dates or timetable will be informed to the students via a notification on the official website - cisce.org.
After downloading the ICSE, ISC date sheet 2023, one must keep a close eye on the website to know all the details.
ICSE, ISC Timetable 2023: How to Download
Here are the steps that candidates should follow to download the ICSE, ISC timetable 2023 online, which is already released:
Go to the official website of the CISCE - cisce.org.
Click on the link that states "Download ICSE class 10, ISC 12 Datesheet 2023" on the homepage.
The PDF document will display on your computer screen.
Download the respective Class 10 and 12 timetables 2023 from the website.
Take a look at the exam dates and subjects carefully.
You can save a copy of the date sheet on your device or take a printout of the same for your reference.
