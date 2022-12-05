NEET SS 2022 Counselling Schedule Revised: Registration Date Here; Check Details

NEET SS 2022 counselling revised schedule can be downloaded from the official website.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality, NEET SS 2022 counselling schedule is officially revised for candidates. The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has announced the NEET SS revised counselling schedule on their official website for everyone. The website that candidates should visit to check and download the revised schedule is mcc.nic.in. One must stay updated with important announcements and know the revised counselling dates. It is essential to complete all the counselling steps on time, as per the schedule.
The revised NEET SS 2022 counselling schedule can be downloaded from mcc.nic.in. Candidates registering for the NEET SS Round 1 counselling can go through the revised dates and prepare for the process accordingly. According to the NEET SS revised schedule, the registration window will remain active till 7 December on the official website of the MCC.
The payment window will remain active till 3 pm on 7 December, as per the date and time mentioned on the schedule. One must go through the dates and details carefully if one wants to appear for the counselling process.
According to the dates mentioned on the revised NEET SS 2022 counselling schedule, the choice-filling window will be active from 5 December to 7 December. The choice-locking will formally start at 4 pm on 7 December.
The NEET SS Round 1 seat allotment result will formally be declared on 10 December.
Here are the steps candidates must follow to download the revised NEET SS 2022 counselling schedule online:
Go to the official website - mcc.nic.in.
Click on the link that states Super Speciality Counselling on the homepage.
A new page will appear on your screen.
Tap on the registration and choice-filling schedule links on the page.
Go through the dates, timings, and other details on the website carefully.
Download the revised counselling schedule from the website for your reference.
Candidates who want to appear for the NEET SS counselling 2022 are requested to complete the registration process within the last date.
