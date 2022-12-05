AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Registration Last Date Today; Latest Details

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Round 2 registration will end on 5 December 2022.
(Photo: iStock)
The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee, AACCC is scheduled to officially close the registration for round 2 of AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Counselling today, Monday, 5 December. It is important to note that the registration link was activated on 1 December. Interested candidates who have not completed the application process yet can register themselves soon on the official website. Registration to AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Round 2 can be done at aaccc.gov.in.
Candidates are requested to finish the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Round 2 registration soon within the last date, which is today. They have to fill out the application form on the website - aaccc.gov.in carefully. The ones who will not complete the registration process will not be allowed to appear for counselling. It is important to remember the counselling dates.
Applications submitted after the last date will not be accepted by the AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee, under any circumstance. One should remember carefully that the last date to fill out the application form is today, Monday, 5 December.
According to the latest details, candidates who could not apply for round 1 of counselling can take part in the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 registration process.
As per the dates mentioned on the official schedule, the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 seat allotment result will be released on 8 December.
Here are the simple steps candidates should follow to apply for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2:
Visit the official website - aaccc.gov.in.
Find the UG Counselling tab on the homepage and click on the registration link.
Register yourself by providing the required details correctly.
Now, fill out the application form carefully and upload scanned copies of the mentioned documents.
Cross-check the details before submitting your application form.
Take a printout or save a copy of the registration form on your device for future references.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)