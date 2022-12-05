Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Registration Last Date Today; Latest Details

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Round 2 Registration Last Date Today; Latest Details

AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2: The registration process formally began on 1 December for candidates.
Raajwrita Dutta
Education
Published:

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Round 2 registration will end on 5 December 2022.

|

(Photo: iStock)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Round 2 registration will end on 5 December 2022.</p></div>

The AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee, AACCC is scheduled to officially close the registration for round 2 of AYUSH NEET UG 2022 Counselling today, Monday, 5 December. It is important to note that the registration link was activated on 1 December. Interested candidates who have not completed the application process yet can register themselves soon on the official website. Registration to AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Round 2 can be done at aaccc.gov.in.

Candidates are requested to finish the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling Round 2 registration soon within the last date, which is today. They have to fill out the application form on the website - aaccc.gov.in carefully. The ones who will not complete the registration process will not be allowed to appear for counselling. It is important to remember the counselling dates.

Applications submitted after the last date will not be accepted by the AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee, under any circumstance. One should remember carefully that the last date to fill out the application form is today, Monday, 5 December.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2: Important Dates

According to the latest details, candidates who could not apply for round 1 of counselling can take part in the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 registration process.

It is also important to note that the candidates who were not allotted a seat during the NEET UG Counselling can apply for this. Candidates must also complete the choice locking on 5 December between 3 pm to 11:55 pm.

As per the dates mentioned on the official schedule, the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 seat allotment result will be released on 8 December.

The reporting process will formally start on 9 December after the result is declared on the scheduled date.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Registration: How to Apply

Here are the simple steps candidates should follow to apply for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2:

  • Visit the official website - aaccc.gov.in.

  • Find the UG Counselling tab on the homepage and click on the registration link.

  • Register yourself by providing the required details correctly.

  • Now, fill out the application form carefully and upload scanned copies of the mentioned documents.

  • Cross-check the details before submitting your application form.

  • Take a printout or save a copy of the registration form on your device for future references.

